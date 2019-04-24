NJPAC Announces Family Show Line-Up
The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) is proud to announce family performances for the 2019/20 season. Get a first look at upcoming performances including adaptations of some of the most popular titles and fairy tales, as well as the return of beloved favorites.
The 2019-2020 season includes The Little Mermaid Theater Terra, Theater Terra brings this puppet-filled family musical, based on the cherished fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. See Household favorite PAW Patrol return to NJPAC with a treat for the entire family with this new, action-packed live tour of Nick Jr.'s beloved animated series, PAW Patrol.
Plan now for family fun during the holiday season with Holiday Dreams, A Spectacular Holiday Cirque certain to electrify the audience with acrobats, aerialists, daredevils & more, all accompanied by a pulsating soundtrack and high-tech effects. The power of drum beats with two high energized performances by power percussionists of DRUM TAO, a blend of athleticism with artistry, modernizing the ancient art of Japanese drumming and then there is Recycled Percussion featuring turbo-charged drummers create a unique brand of "junk rock" by turning everyday items into percussive instruments.
All of these extraordinary family shows go on-sale Friday, April 26th at 10:00 a.m. with new shows being added throughout the year. To purchase tickets, visit NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or in person at the NJPAC Box Office.
The 2019-20 Season Includes:
The Little Mermaid Theater Terra
Saturday, October 26 @ 11 AM
Theater Terra brings this puppet-filled family musical, based on the beloved fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen.
Paw Patrol Live:
The Great Pirate Adventure
Saturday, November 30th at 10AM, 2PM & 6PM
Sunday, December 1 at 10AM & 2PM
Ryder and the brave rescue dogs of Nick Jr.'s hit animated series PAW Patrol return with their new, action-packed live tour!
Holiday Dreams
A Spectacular Holiday Cirque!
Saturday, December 28th at 3PM & 7:30PM
Holiday Dreams is jaw-dropping holiday cirque, propelled by acrobats, aerialists, daredevils and musical comedy performers, all accompanied by a pulsating soundtrack and mind-boggling high-tech effects.
Drum Tao 2020
Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3PM and 7:30PM
The power percussionists of DRUM TAO combine athleticism and artistry, lending a contemporary flair to ancient Japanese drumming, backed by the mesmerizing accompaniment of Japanese flutes, harps and more.
Recycled Percussion
Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 2PM
The turbo-charged drummers of Recycled Percussion create their own unique brand of high-energy "junk rock" by transforming everyday objects into percussive instruments.
NJPAC
One Center Street
Newark, New Jersey 07102
www.njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)