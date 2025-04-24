NJ Governor and First Lady Will Be Honored at New Jersey Theatre Alliance Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Jersey Theatre Alliance has announced its 2025 Ovation Gala, taking place on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at the Park Loft in Oceanport, NJ. This evening will honor Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy for their extraordinary commitment to the arts, while also raising vital funds to support the Alliance's mission to unite, promote, strengthen, and cultivate New Jersey's professional theatres.

Serving as Honorary Co-Chairs are long-time champions of the arts, Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee Colbert.

Proceeds from the Gala will benefit New Jersey Theatre Alliance, which serves 42 professional member theatres across 15 counties in New Jersey and Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The Alliance provides a powerful platform for collaboration, innovation, equity, and sustainability in the performing arts sector. From accessibility initiatives and pandemic relief efforts to transformative professional development programs and the Creating Change Network, the Alliance continues to be a cornerstone of arts and cultural progress throughout the state.

“The Ovation Gala is more than a celebration—it is a statement of unity and purpose,” said John McEwen, Executive Director of New Jersey Theatre Alliance. “We come together to honor those who advocate for the transformative power of theatre and to support the artists, administrators, and audiences who make our stages come alive. We are thrilled to recognize Governor and First Lady Murphy for their steadfast dedication to ensuring the arts thrive in every corner of our state.”

“Art has the power to provoke thought, evoke emotion, and bring people from different backgrounds and generations together,” said Governor Murphy. “This recognition from the New Jersey Theatre Alliance reaffirms the importance of advocating for creators, dreamers, and changemakers from across New Jersey. Tammy and I are honored to play a part in sharing their work with the world.”

“Supporting the arts is both a passion and a responsibility. We are incredibly grateful to the New Jersey Theatre Alliance for this honor,” said First Lady Tammy Murphy. “We believe in and have witnessed the transformative power of creative expression, and we are grateful to the artists across New Jersey who inspire us every day.”

This year's Gala is co-chaired by Sharon A. Harrington and Carol A. Herbert, both esteemed leaders in New Jersey's arts and philanthropic communities, and guided by an extraordinary Steering Committee of industry professionals, arts advocates, and community partners.

“The arts are vital to the soul of New Jersey—they uplift, educate, and unite us,” said Sharon A. Harrington, Gala Co-Chair. “This event gives us the opportunity to thank the Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy for being champions of the arts and to support the Alliance's bold vision and recognize those who make a lasting difference in our cultural landscape.”

“The Ovation Gala is a celebration of impact—of how theatre transforms individuals and entire communities,” added Carol A. Herbert, Gala Co-Chair and New Jersey Theatre Alliance Trustee. “We are honored to applaud the Governor and First Lady for their leadership support of the arts and help lead this effort in support of the Alliance's invaluable work.”

Guests will enjoy an elegant evening featuring gourmet cuisine, entertainment from some of Broadway's brightest stars, and the opportunity to connect with fellow supporters of the arts all in a magnificent venue. The Gala will shine a spotlight on the Alliance's far-reaching programs, including the Cultural Access Network Project, the Creating Change Network, the Arts and Culture Administrators of Color Network, as well as the Alliance's pandemic response and ongoing commitment to equity, accessibility, and innovation.

For more information about the Ovation Gala, or to purchase tickets, journal ads and sponsorship packages, please visit https://njtheatrealliance.org/ovation-gala-2025/ or contact 973-250-6661 ext. 1.

