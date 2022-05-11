Munich Symphony Orchestra, Conductor Nodoka Okisawa and Violinist Robert Mcduffie Come To NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents the Munich Symphony Orchestra conductor Nodoka Okisawa and Grammy-nominated Violinist Robert McDuffie on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3 PM.



In 1945, the Munich Symphony was founded to serve its citizens through music and today remains the heart of the orchestra's mission. For this appearance, the orchestra brings Beethoven's epic Fifth Symphony. Also, violinist Robert McDuffie plays Brahms's impassioned Violin Concerto. "One of the finest violinists of our age," declares The Buffalo News. "He played with great clarity and precision."



Strongly committed to Munich and its music traditions, the Munich Symphony Orchestra is one of the city's four symphony orchestras and most renowned ensembles. Grammy-nominated violinist Robert McDuffie enjoys a dynamic and multi-faceted career. While appearing as soloist with the world's foremost orchestras, he has also shared the stage with Chuck Leavell and the late Gregg Allman in Midnight Rider and with actress/playwright Anna Deavere Smith in Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Letter from a Birmingham Jail.



Tickets for Munich Symphony Orchestra go on-sale Friday, May 13, at 10 AM and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.