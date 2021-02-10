Morven to Host The Art Of The Dog, Portrait Workshop

Inspired by the dog portraiture in Morven's latest exhibition, In Nature's Realm: The Art of Gerard Rutgers Hardenbergh, and following a brief introduction to the history of dog portraiture, students will participate in this VIRTUAL workshop hosted by Morven Museum & Garden, and draw their own dog - or favorite pet - live on Zoom with Morven's Curator of Education and Public Programs and Dog Artist Debra Lampert-Rudman.

The workshop will take place on Sat, Feb 27, 2021, 1:00 PM EST. Participants must email a clear .jpeg image of their pet to dlampertrudman@morven.org by February 19 to participate.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-the-dog-portrait-workshop-with-debra-lampert-rudman-tickets-138360356551?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch