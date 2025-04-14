Morris Arts Hosts 17th Annual GREAT CONVERSATIONS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Morris Arts for an evening of community and unexpected connections, while supporting the arts at Great Conversations happening May 1 from 6:00-9:30 PM at Birchwood Manor in Whippany, NJ. In a world full of constant distraction from digital devices, this one-of-a-kind annual gala encourages guests to put their phones down and engage with one another face-to-face.

At Great Conversations, attendees are seated at dinner with one of 25 fascinating conversationalists. These individuals include an array of accomplished artists, prominent business leaders, influential media and communications executives, innovative food and wine entrepreneurs, esteemed scientists, and many more. Each conversationalist leads a discussion at their table about their field of expertise and encourages the guests seated with them to ask questions and share their own experiences. It's a rare opportunity for attendees to unplug, make meaningful connections, and learn from one another.

“At its core, Great Conversations is about coming together and building community, a crucial part of our work at Morris Arts. We all spend so much time looking at screens and dealing with constant interruptions. It's refreshing to take a step back and focus on connecting with each other in-person for an evening,” said Tom Werder, Morris Arts' Executive Director.

2025 Conversationalists

This year's conversationalists include a Tony award-winning Broadway actor, a member of the FIFA World Cup 26 Host Committee, the founder of a technology think tank, an operatic soprano who has performed at the Met, and many more. Full bios for each conversationalist are available at morrisarts.org, where guests can also purchase tickets.

When purchasing tickets, guests select five conversationalists they are interested in sitting with at dinner. Upon arrival at Great Conversations, they find out which of their five choices they will be seated with. During the cocktail hour prior to dinner, guests have the opportunity to mingle with other conversationalists, colleagues, and community members while enjoying appetizers and an open bar.

Proceeds from Great Conversations help Morris Arts continue their mission of building community through the arts in Morris County and beyond. The nonprofit provides quality arts education programs in schools, community arts events, and arts in health programming that make Morris County a great place to live, work, and play.

“Great Conversations is more than a fun night out. When you purchase tickets or sponsor the event, it truly makes a difference for our community,” said Dominique Tornabe, Morris Arts' Director of Development and Marketing. “Through funds raised at Great Conversations, we facilitate community arts events like Pumpkin Illumination, the Arts in Health Breakfast, thought provoking exhibitions at the Atrium Gallery, programs for youth and seniors focused on the arts and wellness, and much more,” she continued.

