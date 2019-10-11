McCarter Receives $500,000 Gift In Honor Of Emily Mann

McCarter Theatre Center announces a generous gift of $500,000 from McCarter supporter and arts philanthropist Betty Wold Johnson, in honor of Emily Mann's thirty years as Artistic Director and Resident Playwright. The gift will be used to support the ongoing artistic excellence for which McCarter became known during Mann's tenure.



About the gift, McCarter's Board of Trustees President Bob Caruso said, "The future of the American Theater depends wholly on supporting artists engaged in the creation of new work. Championing the next generation of playwrights has been a significant touchstone during Emily Mann's time at McCarter, and Ms. Johnson's significant generosity will ensure this great work will continue here in perpetuity."



Early in 2019, Emily Mann announced the upcoming 2019-2020 season at McCarter to be her final turn as Artistic Director and Resident Playwright. A champion for new voices and committed to holistic community engagement, Mann has been a transformative force for McCarter and the surrounding community. The winner of the 1994 Regional Theater Tony Award and the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play (Christopher Durang's Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), McCarter Theatre Center has become a leader in the American regional theater movement under her leadership. Later this year, Mann will be inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in recognition of her significant contributions to the field.



The gift from Mrs. Johnson is part of a campaign to honor Emily Mann and her impact. This effort will continue throughout Mann's final season. Those interested in supporting this effort can contact the Development Office at McCarter Theatre Center.



Under the leadership of award-winning playwright and Artistic Director Emily Mann, Managing Director Michael S. Rosenberg, and Special Programming Director William W. Lockwood, McCarter's mission is to create world-class theater and present the finest artists for the community's engagement, education, and entertainment. Winner of the 1994 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, world premieres include Christopher Durang's Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (2013 Tony - Best Play); Tarell Alvin McCraney's The Brother/Sister Plays; Emily Mann's Having Our Say; and Danai Gurira's The Convert. Upcoming productions for 2019-2020 include Lookingglass Theatre Company's production of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein; Rachel Bonds' Goodnight Nobody; Anthony Shaffer's murder mystery, Sleuth; and Nathan Alan Davis' The Refuge Plays. McCarter brings artists from around the world to Princeton, New Jersey including Ira Glass, Rhiannon Giddens, Roseanne Cash, and more. Education and outreach efforts serve tens of thousands through student matinees, in-school residencies, and adult classes. More at mccarter.org.



McCarter is supported by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Princeton University, and over 2,000 individuals, corporations, community leaders, and foundations





