Marc Broussard, Shovels & Rope, The Milk Carton Kids and More Coming Up at SOPAC

Kick off springtime with SOPAC's eclectic Singer-Songwriters lineup. Experience artists that run the musical gamut including Country, Folk, Bluegrass, Americana, Blues, Soul, Surf-Rock, Indie-Folk, Folk-Pop and more.



APRIL 1

Tickets: $35-$45

Marc Broussard's signature "Bayou Soul" style and rich voice are influenced by his Louisiana roots and musical father, a guitarist for the Soul band The Boogie Kings.



APRIL 8

Tickets: $29-$39

Shovels & Rope channel Country, Folk, Bluegrass, Americana and Blues through a nervy Indie Rock prism. Partners musically and in life, this duo composed of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst combines threads from their solo careers in the harmonious music they mix together. Their new album Manticore is out now.



APRIL 9

Tickets: $35-$45

With pure tones, entwined acoustic guitars and rootsy songwriting, The Milk Carton Kids weave a captivating spell. The harmonious sound of the twice Grammy Award-nominated Indie-Folk duo has earned them comparisons to Simon & Garfunkel and the Everly Brothers. Their engaging live shows have a touch of comedy with Smothers Brothers-esque banter.



APRIL 21

Tickets: $39-$195 (VIP Packages Available)

The Grammy Award-winning artist with her restrained Folk-Pop sound celebrates her career-spanning live album, An Evening of New York Songs & Stories, in an intimate concert.

with special guest Amanda Anne Platt and the Honeycutters

MAY 29

Tickets: $38-$55

Friends Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene are gifted as both singer-songwriters and guitarists. Join them for this evening of old-fashioned tune trading. This performance is sponsored by the Gia Maione Prima Foundation.



JUNE 10

Tickets: $38-$48

The multi-platinum selling recording artist and seven-time Grammy Award nominee is a soulful vocalist who has performed alongside such notable artists as Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris and Mavis Staples. Osborne released a collection of unheard demos and live in-studio radio recordings, titled Radio Waves, in February.



JUNE 18

Tickets: $38-$48

His spirited songs run the American musical gamut, incorporating Soul, Country and Blues. The guitarist has been praised for "his unpretentious heartiness" (The New York Times).

Opening Artist: Tommy McLain + CC Adcock

JUNE 19

Tickets: $49-$59

Legendary songwriter Nick Lowe is widely known for such hits as "Cruel to Be Kind" and "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding." Since 2014, Lowe's toured around the world on a wave of Surf Rock with the Lucha Libre Mexican wrestling masked instrumental heavy hitters, Los Straitjackets.



JUNE 23

Tickets: $34-$49

From his signature 12-string Rickenbacker sound to his instantly recognizable vocals on hits like "Turn, Turn, Turn," "Eight Miles High" and "Mr. Tambourine Man," experience the unmistakable style of Roger McGuinn.

