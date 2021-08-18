MPAC Performing Arts School Announced Registration Start and Auditions

Registration for in person, hybrid and virtual MPAC Performing Arts School classes begins Wednesday, August 18 at 12 pm. Classes begin September 27, 2021 and run through January 2022.

Classes will run for 14 weeks and will be offered in a variety of areas including Musical Theatre, Acting, Voice, Audition Technique and private instruction. Additionally, MPAC will offer adult classes including Improv and Intro to Voice Overs.

The Miracle Project at MPAC, the theatre's program for students on the autism spectrum and with other special needs, returns to in-person classes with expanded classes including a new Saturday session.

All in person classes will follow current CDC recommended COVID guidelines regarding social distancing and mask wearing at the time that classes begin.

"After a very safe and successful in person summer session, I'm thrilled we'll be offering our full schedule of in person classes for the fall!" said Cathy Roy, MPAC Director of Education. "Although class numbers will be slightly smaller and the schedule is adjusted to offer less overlap in students coming and going, the magic and excitement will be back. We have a great line up of classes and can't wait to see more of our students back on our MPAC stage!"

Registration will be processed on a first come, first served basis. All classes must be paid for in full at the time of registration unless other arrangements have been made. Scholarships are available based on need. Should MPAC need to temporarily suspend in person classes due to Covid-19, classes will transition to Zoom for as long as the closure is in effect. Students will also be offered a virtual option should they need to quarantine due to exposure to Covid 19.

Learn more at www.mayoarts.org.

MPAC's youth Performing Arts Company, now in its 13th year, is seeking talented, serious musical theatre performers ages 13-21 who can sing, dance, and act and are looking to use their talent to better the community!

Auditions:

Sunday, September 12th 1:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Monday, September 13th 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

This musical troupe acts as ambassadors for the Mayo Performing Arts Center by performing Broadway-style musical numbers at community events, fundraisers, hospitals, special events, and festivals around New Jersey. Opportunities may also include high profile events including performing alongside celebrity performers on the MPAC stage. This is a great opportunity to sharpen your skills, gain exposure, and help those in need. The group rehearses Tuesdays 6:30-8:30 pm and some Sundays 1-4 pm. Performances vary, mostly weekends and Thursday evenings. There is no charge to be a member of this group. Visit our Performing Arts Company for further information on this exciting group!

Please prepare an uptempo song that shows off your vocal range and personality. Auditions will be held at Mayo Performing Arts Center, 100 South Street, Morristown (Please use our 9 Pine Street entrance)

Sign up here for an audition time:

Email pas@mayoarts.org with any questions