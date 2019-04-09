MPAC Announces THE GONG SHOW And Bernadette Peters
The Gong Show Off Broadway
Thursday, May 9 at 8 pm
Fresh off a three-year smash run in NYC, The Gong Show Off Broadway comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, May 9 at 8 pm.
Part musical, part comedy, part parody, part homage, this is the theatrical adaptation of the "greatest TV show in human history." The show features a permanent cast of mind-blowing talent, curated from around the globe. While these talented eccentrics battle it out for the coveted prize of $516.32, they are dedicated to the point of obsession to astonishing and delighting every member of the studio audience. You are that studio audience. Pull up a chair, then fall off it laughing.
The Gong Show stars Ray Ellin (HBO), Chuck Nice (Today Show, Comedy Central), Brian Scott McFadden (Comedy Central) and Leslie Gold (Fox), and features Yodeling Milkmaids, Singing Spoons, Dancing Goats, Unimaginable Contortionists, Interpretive Dancing Superheros, Robot Strippers, Hollywood Lushes, Heavy Metal Ballooniacs, Fire-Throwing Gypsy Women, Master Illusionists, Waacking Dance Champions, Speedo Wearing Manbabies, Russian Sword Balancers, The Unknown Convict, Teen Gene the Dancing Machine, Three Nuns, One Jew and a Medium.
It's audience approved. It's acclaim drenched. It's world-class hilarious. It's brilliantly directed. It's impeccably produced. It's the Sony Pictures Television authorized stage production.
Bernadette Peters
Saturday, May 11 at 8 pm
Three-time Tony winner Bernadette Peters performs at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 11 at 8 pm. Tickets are $69-$99.
Throughout her illustrious career, Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage and television, in concert, and on recordings.
Best known for her work in the theater, Bernadette recently starred on Broadway as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the hit musical, Hello, Dolly! She also enjoys a career which boasts an impressive list of television credits, including co-starring in Amazon Prime's highly popular Mozart in the Jungle, which won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best TV Comedy or Musical series. She also co-stars in the CBS All-Access series, The Good Fight, a spin-off of the network's popular series, The Good Wife.
One of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Bernadette has won numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, two Grammy Awards, three Emmy nominations, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She recently appeared in City Center's Encores! production, A BED A CHAIR: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis. Other Broadway credits include Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music and Follies, which also played the Kennedy Center.
Peters received both the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for her performance in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Song and Dance. She earned her second Tony Award for her performance in Annie Get Your Gun. She also received Tony nominations for her outstanding performances in Sam Mendes' critically acclaimed revival of Gypsy (as Momma Rose), in Neil Simon's The Goodbye Girl, Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George, the Jerry Herman/Gower Champion ode to the movies, Mack and Mabel, and the Leonard Bernstein/Comden and Green musical On The Town. In addition to these honors, Peters earned a Drama Desk nomination for her unforgettable portrayal of the Witch in Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods.
Other television credits include NBC-TV's Smash, ABC-TV's Grey's Anatomy and Ugly Betty, to name a few. In addition to starring in the Lifetime TV movie Living Proof, Peters has lit up the silver screen in 17 films throughout her distinguished career. She received a Golden Globe Award for her memorable performance in Pennies From Heaven. Other film credits include The Jerk, The Longest Yard, Silent Movie Annie, Pink Cadillac, Slaves of New York, Woody Allen's Alice, Impromptu, It Runs in the Family, and Coming Up Roses.
Bernadette has recorded six solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall, and Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous original Broadway cast recordings.
Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her "pet project" Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, is an annual, star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals throughout the New York City area. She is a New York Times best-selling author who has penned three children's books: Broadway Barks, Stella is a Star, and Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever. All of her proceeds from the sale of these books benefit Broadway Barks. Peters resides in New York with her rescue dogs, Charlie and Rosalia.
Mayo Performing Arts Center
100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960
box office (973) 539-8008
online: www.mayoarts.org