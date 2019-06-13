Luna Stage Will Present Bilingual Play LUNA

Jun. 13, 2019  

Luna Stage will present Ramón Esquivel's Luna, a bilingual play in Spanish and English, for two weekends in July. The play is appropriate for family audiences and is a story of friendship inspired by stories of migrant kids and their families.

Luna tells the funny and hopeful story of Soledad, who sings and dances with the stars and moon every night. Her family is always on the move, so it's easier to talk to Luna, the moon, than to other kids. But Soledad has always wanted to have human friends, so one day she tries something new. This universal tale will speak to everyone who has ever struggled to make friends and keep them.

The production will include original music by Cooper Davis and features members of StudioLuna's Performance Conservatory Teen Ensemble in conjunction with adult performers. It is directed by Luna Stage Artistic Associate Chris Kuiken.

Tickets are $15 and are available at LunaStage.org/LunaThePlay.

$10 with code LUNA10, purchase by July 15 (limit 4 per purchase)

$30 for Family Pack of 4 tickets with code LUNAFAM, purchase by July 15

Running Time: 50 minutes, no intermission



