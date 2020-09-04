Luna Stage Presents 50 DAYS/50 STATES

A Virtual Dance Party celebrating civic participation and marking fifty days to the November election.

Luna Stage, in collaboration with The Andrew Goodman Foundation and Dance The Vote, announces 50 Days/50 States--A Virtual Dance Party celebrating civic participation and marking fifty days to the November election.

This free interactive event invites guests from all fifty states to dance together in the virtual space on September 15th at 8pm EST, and kicks off Luna's Voting Writes Project, a two-month interdisciplinary arts event featuring commissioned films, plays, songs, and interactive experiences. The event is hosted by Social DisDance.

Attendees at 50 States/50 Days are invited to represent their states through costumes, create Zoom backgrounds that highlight why voting matters to them, or to simply come as they are and prepare to dance their way to the polls. This opportunity for national social connection will also feature updates on voting procedures, including how to check voter registration, and key dates for voting in every state.

"In this time of national fracture, we invite everyone to come together and celebrate the act of voting," says Luna Stage Artistic Director Ari Laura Kreith. "The vote-by-mail experience can feel isolating, and we hope that this communal celebration will inspire people not only to show up on the dance floor but also to show up at the polls--to mail in their ballots early and to feel connected to this incredible democratic process that unites our country."

The 50 Days/50 States Virtual Dance Party is hosted by The Dance Cartel veterans Sunny Hitt and Ani Taj, and producer Jenny Gersten. The Dance Cartel pioneers a new brand of dance experience, creating dances that are vibrant, immersive and often participatory for a radically inclusive audience. Over the past six months, they have developed socially distant dance parties that bridge countries, time zones and generations, creating space for people to dance together while apart.

Luna Stage is thrilled to partner with voting rights leaders The Andrew Goodman Foundation and with Missouri-based arts collective Dance The Vote to launch this nation-wide event. The Andrew Goodman Foundation works to make young votes a powerful voice in democracy through national, non-partisan civic engagement programs across 25 states and Washington D.C. Dance the Vote seeks to raise public awareness of elections and voter registration by raising awareness through campaigns over a variety of platforms.

The Voting Writes Project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, and features an original concept album, commissioned virtual plays and short films, in-person solo shows, and other interactive experiences. All events are free to the public, though reservations for some programs are encouraged. A complete calendar can be found at www.lunastage.org/voting-writes.

Free reservations for 50 Days/50 States Social DisDance Party are strongly encouraged. Visit lunastage.org/voting-writes to book your free ticket.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You