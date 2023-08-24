Listen: Vocal Canvas Podcast Releases Episode 2 - 'The Rhythm of Pace'

"Vocal Canvas," the innovative podcast series produced in partnership with East Brunswick Public Library, announces the release of its second episode, "The Rhythm of Pace," available now!

Following the triumphant launch of the inaugural episode, which quickly became one of the East Brunswick Public Library's most-listened-to podcasts in less than two weeks, anticipation for the second installment is soaring.

"The Rhythm of Pace" continues the podcast's exploration of the incredible world of voice and sound, guiding listeners on a thrilling journey of rhythm and speed. The episode dives into the fascinating dynamics of speech pace, taking listeners inside an exciting auction house, introducing them to the coolest snail delivery service, and unfolding an unexpected love story.

Vocal Canvas invites you to "discover the magic of pace" and understand how it can bring a story to life. A minute-long preview, along with links to the first episode, is available here: www.nextgenacting.com/acting-advice/the-rhythm-of-pace-podcast-preview.

The success of the first episode illustrates the growing interest in voice acting and the creative exploration of sound. It also emphasizes the impact of community partnerships such as the one between East Brunswick Public Library, Playhouse 22, and NextGen Acting, a leading performing arts school in Central NJ.

Vocal Canvas creator, Dennis Connors stated, "We are thrilled to be part of this unique podcast series, bringing the beauty of voice to a wider audience. The response to the first episode has been overwhelming, and we're excited to continue this auditory adventure."

Listeners can tune in to "Vocal Canvas" on popular podcast platforms via the East Brunswick Public Library's channels. The community is also encouraged to engage on social media using the hashtag #VocalCanvasChallenge.