Listen: Latest Episode of VOCAL CANVAS, 'The Precision of Diction' Out Now

As the thirst for knowledge in voice acting and singing classes continues to swell, this latest installment promises to quench that curiosity.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

A pivotal moment has arrived for the vocal arts community as NextGen Acting, along with its esteemed partners East Brunswick Public Library and Playhouse 22, unveil the third compelling episode of their hit podcast, Vocal Canvas. "The Precision of Diction" is now live and accessible for streaming on the East Brunswick Public Library platforms on Spotify, Apple, and wherever you listen to podcasts.

Listen below!

Building on the phenomenal reception of its initial episodes, Vocal Canvas has carved a niche as one of the most sought-after offerings in East Brunswick Public Library's podcast lineup. As the thirst for knowledge in voice acting and singing classes continues to swell, this latest installment promises to quench that curiosity.

Speak Your Way to Success: Diction's Role in Communication

The newest episode invites listeners into the intriguing realm of diction-the clear and precise use of language. Ideal for burgeoning voice actors, eloquent public speakers, and aspirants of acting and singing classes, "The Precision of Diction" delves into riveting pieces that explore how the pitch (or lack of it) affects our characters and the situations they find themselves in.

Dennis Connors, a local actor and the brains behind NextGen Acting, shares, "This episode illuminates how impactful the right choice of words can be, both in performance art and daily dialogue."

Nurturing Talent and Strengthening Community Bonds

The runaway success of Vocal Canvas is a testament to the invigorating influence of NextGen Acting on Central NJ's thriving arts scene. This partnership has fortified the collective mission to provide quality acting classes, voice-over and singing classes in NJ, and to foster community growth.

"Our community's enthusiasm underscores the escalating interest in the world of voice-over, acting, and singing classes. We're thrilled to be a catalyst in this cultural renaissance," states Dennis Connors.

Join the Conversation

Listeners are encouraged to immerse themselves in "The Precision of Diction" and to actively participate in the ongoing #VocalCanvasChallenge on social platforms. Share your aha moments and vocal breakthroughs!



