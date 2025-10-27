Liberty Arts Theatre To Present MICHELLE’S BARK MITZVAH BASH In Bergen County

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Liberty Arts Theatre, a Bergen County-based nonprofit, will present Michelle’s Bark Mitzvah Bash, a new immersive comedy with music and dance, running November 6–9, 2025, in Leonia, NJ. Created by Alison Miller and Michael Larson, the show blends 1980s nostalgia, family chaos, and heartfelt humor in a story where cats and dogs come together for one unforgettable celebration.

Set on November 9, 1989, Michelle’s Bark Mitzvah Bash unfolds at the birthday celebration of Afghan hound Michelle, who is turning thirteen. When her family of “Re-PUP-licans” and “Demo-CATs” gathers for the big event, tensions flare and paws fly through a night of ’80s hits, dance-offs, disagreements, and sibling rivalries. Amid the laughter and chaos, the comedy lands on a heartfelt truth: tradition, memory, and love make a family.

The production is written by Alison Miller and Michael Larson, directed by Larson, and produced by Miller. Choreography is by Jamie Chandler, Nicole Cariddi, Tiffany Valens, and Erica Mallon. Sound design is by Andrew Li (DJ MarvL), lighting design is by Michael Larson, and costumes are by Laurette Miller, Tiffany Valens, and Nadia Kaddour. Scenic design and painting are by Silverio Barbosa.

The cast includes Rosebel Aldana, Stavros Adamides, Robin Barbosa, Bill Benedict, Nicole Cariddi, Steve Goldberg, Nadia Kaddour, Josh Kammerman, Ellen Krischer, Devora Krischer, Simon Krischer, Michael Larson, Andrew Li, Erica Mallon, Vito Mazza, Alison Miller, Kaori Nakamura, Jean Paul Rivera, Lori Sash, and Tiffany Valens.

Performances will be held on Thursday, November 6 at 8:00 p.m., Saturday, November 8 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m. at The American Legion – Post #1399 Broad Avenue, Leonia, NJ 07605. Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now for this limited engagement.

Founded in 2021 by Leonia native Alison Miller, Liberty Arts Theatre is a community-oriented collective dedicated to the development and production of performance art in Bergen County, New Jersey.