Leonia Arts Weekend Calls To Artists, Artisans, And Crafters To Display Work

Be inspired, spark your creativity, sample food, and watch the Dragon come to life at Leonia Arts Weekend. Leonia Arts, a community arts organization, and the Leonia Sculpture Garden, both based in Leonia, New Jersey, present the special two-day celebration of the arts in the borough on October 5 and 6. The public is invited to attend and view the community's range of artistic talent. Admission is free-of-charge.



The arts celebration begins Saturday, October 5 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. with an art exhibit spotlighting Leonia artists' work in Davidson Hall at All Saints Episcopal Church, located at 150 Park Avenue. Refreshments will be served.

A special feature is the Dragon, a community art project brought to life by the borough's residents. Children created each scale on the Dragon at the Leonia Public Library and at other scale decorating workshops. Prior to the Leonia Arts Weekend, high school student volunteers will attach the scales onto the anthropomorphic reptile. With a touch of magic, attendees will see the Dragon come to life during the festivities. Young artists will also be invited to draw a dragon and add their creations to the art wall.

The celebration continues on Sunday, October 6 at The American Legion (Sgt. Clendenon S. Newell Post #1), located at 399 Broad Avenue in the borough. An artisan and crafts fair runs from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. presenting local makers' handmade creations available for purchase. The Sculpture for Leonia's annual Taste of Leonia returns from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the adjacent Sculpture Garden. Funds raised in the tasting extravaganza of fine fare from area restaurants and businesses support the nonprofit organization's mission to enhance the historically rich art and cultural environment of Leonia through the display of outdoor sculpture in the garden and throughout the community. The Dragon, a guest star, makes a special appearance. A photographer from The Zoene Studio will capture images of visitors with the Dragon.

Leonia artists are invited to display and exhibit their work at the Leonia Arts Weekend celebration. Artists with two-dimensional work may show their work for free in the Art Exhibit on October 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Davidson Hall in All Saints Church. Display space is limited. A submission form must be completed to secure a space in the exhibit. Leonia Arts, at its discretion, reserves the right not to exhibit a piece of artwork. Complete details about artwork requirements, artists' responsibilities, and the online application form are available at http://bit.ly/2moU3ld. The deadline to apply is Monday, September 30.

Artisans and crafters from Leonia may purchase a booth at the Artisan and Crafts Fair on Sunday, October 6 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The American Legion. A registration form must be completed and a $20 registration fee submitted. Space is limited. For complete vendor information and the online registration form, visit http://bit.ly/2kSMS47.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You