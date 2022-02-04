Kelsey Theatre Presents POPCORN FALLS At Mercer County Community College

Maurer Productions OnStage will present the zany comedy "Popcorn Falls," weekends February 18 through February 27, 2022 at the Kelsey Theatre on the West Windsor campus of Mercer County Community College (MCCC), 1200 Old Trenton Road.

Written by award-winning playwright and actor James Hindman, "Popcorn Falls" is the story of a small town with a dried up tourist attraction. Unless the mayor can scrape up some money, the town will be forced into bankruptcy and turned into a sewage treatment plant. One small loophole can unearth a town-saving grant, but the money is tied into producing a play in a town with no actors and no theater.

"Popcorn Falls" premiered at Theatre Nova in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2017 and opened Off Broadway at the Davenport Theatre in New York City in 2018. Broadway World described "Popcorn Falls" as "laugh-out-loud comic genius."

The cast features Dan Keyser and Maria Keyser from Martinsville as the denizens of the town Popcorn Falls. The couple plays the entire wacky population of the town of Popcorn Falls in this high-energy, laugh-filled 90-minute race to save the town.

The show is directed by John M. Maurer and produced by John and Diana Gilman Maurer of Ewing. Other members of the production team include Stage Manager Melissa Gaynor of Hamilton, Costume Designer Anthony Remer of Morristown, Pennsylvania, Master Carpenter Jeff Cantor of Ewing, Sound Engineer Evan Paine of Hamilton, and Lighting Designer Judi Parrish of Ewing.

Director John Maurer described the show as "an uproarious comedy combining farce, love and desperation. It is pure magic."

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for children, students and senior citizens. Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org.

Please note: For everyone's protection masks must be worn in the theater and proof of vaccination or of a negative Covid test no older than 48 hours is required at the door.