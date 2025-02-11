Kean Stage Hosts New Orleans Songbook: A Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents Production

Kean Stage will host New Orleans Songbook: A Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents Production at Enlow Recital Hall on Sunday, February 23 at 7:00 p.m.



Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents brings the vibrant soul of New Orleans and the spirit of Mardi Gras to the heart of New Jersey with an all-new national tour paying tribute to the New Orleans Songbook, celebrating the legendary composers and timeless songs that define the Crescent City – the historic epicenter of jazz. From the pioneering sounds of Jelly Roll Morton and Louis Armstrong to the distinctive styles of Ellis Marsalis and James Black, New Orleans has long been an apex of musical innovation and inspiration. Music by Henry Butler, The Meters, Professor Longhair and more will also be featured as part of New Orleans Songbook.



Featuring an all-star ensemble led by acclaimed pianist Luther S. Allison and the soulful vocals of Quiana Lynell and Milton Suggs, New Orleans Songbook immerses audiences in the captivating sounds and rhythms of this iconic city. The show pays homage to The Big Easy’s enduring influence on jazz and the unique energy and legacy of its music, which continues to resonate globally. The trio will be joined by Brandon Woody (trumpet), Gina Benalcázar López, Mariel Bildsten (Trombone), Markus Howell (Saxophone), Jonathon S. Muir-Cotton, Liany Mateo (Bass) and Marcus Grant (Drums).



Of this new project, Luther S. Allison states, “New Orleans is arguably the most important city in the history of Black American Music. The depth of its culture is bar none, and the influence of art from this city has undeniably shaped the development of nearly all genres of music.” Allison concludes, “I am honored to pay tribute to my heroes of the New Orleans lineage with such a tremendous band."



For over three decades, Jazz at Lincoln Center (JALC) has been a dedicated advocate for jazz, culture, and arts education worldwide. Under the leadership of Wynton Marsalis, JALC has expanded the reach of jazz from New York City to over 446 cities in more than 40 countries, fostering a deeper appreciation and love for this essential art form.



The Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents touring initiative provides an accessible way to bring world-class jazz programming to diverse communities, featuring up-and-coming musicians who have been recognized as rising stars by JALC. This initiative also furthers the mission of JALC “to entertain, enrich, and expand a global community for jazz through performance, education, and advocacy.”