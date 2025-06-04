KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE Begins This Month At East Lynne Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



East Lynne Theater Company will present its first show of the company's Mainstage Season, “Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” from June 19 to July 12, with a special performance to honor Veterans on June 27.

The love story features Liz Mattera, an East Lynne veteran, as Louise, and New York-based actor Xander Furman as Jack, with Mark Edward Lang (ELTC's “Possessing Harriet”) directing and lush period costumes by NYC designer Travis Chinick.

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” is the story of the real-life courtship between Tony Award-winning playwright Ludwig's (“Lend Me A Tenor,” “Crazy for You”) own parents. Jack is a military doctor and Louise is an aspiring actress who meet as pen pals during World War II and continue their long-distance correspondence for years, despite the many hardships and interruptions of war, until they can finally meet face-to-face.

“Ken Ludwig is an American theater legend, and this is a very personal story for him,” Lang said of the 2020 Helen Hayes Award-winner for Best New Play. “It's an excellent play–entertaining, charming and funny, with a super-talented cast. It deals with very real people reaching out to each other in a difficult time of crisis.”

Jack and Louise exchange letters for three years before meeting in person and, ultimately, spending the rest of their lives together. “In each letter, the characters' inner thoughts and feelings are communicated to the other person, but through the audience,” said Lang. “It adds up to a very human story that we can all relate to. I think ‘The Washington Post' said it best–this play is a ‘poignant, funny tribute to the enduring power of human connection.'”

Unlike A.R. Gurney's popular play “Love Letters,” this is a fully staged, memorized production, which Lang says adds multiple layers to this epistolary, true-life romance, creating a highly engaging piece of entertainment.

Last month was the 80th anniversary of V-E (“Victory in Europe”) Day, which marked the end of World War II. East Lynne Theater Company wanted to honor our Veterans with a story that might ring true for them, as well as engage and entertain the general public. “Dear Jack, Dear Louise” checked all the boxes. East Lynne always honors Veterans with discounted ticket prices at any performance, however, during this run there will be a special Veterans' Night celebration on June 27 to encourage all to participate in the arts and commemorate their service to our country.

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” runs 7 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays from June 19 through July 12. There is a special matinee at 3 p.m. on July 4 (no evening show), and a preview performance 7 p.m. June 18. Tickets are $40 general admission, $35 seniors, $25 students and military. Shows will take place at Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St. Guests may join the opening night party at the Cricket Club, 106 Decatur St., Cape May, following the show on Thursday, June 19. Light hors d'oeuvres will be offered and cash bar. Through June 15, East Lynne is offering a flexible season ticket package of four tickets for $125. For tickets to and more info on all shows, go to EastLynneTheater.org.

