Justin Willman Comes to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present magician and entertainer Justin Willman on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 8:00 p.m.



Star of the hit Netflix series Magic for Humans, Willman is known for his unique blend of sharp comedy, heartfelt storytelling, and jaw-dropping illusions. His live show is a fast-paced, interactive experience that blurs the line between reality and magic, leaving audiences laughing, gasping, and questioning everything they just saw. Whether you're a skeptic or a believer, Justin Willman's show is fun.



Justin Willman - One For The Ages Tour Fresh off the release of Magic Lover—Netflix’s first-ever magic comedy special—Justin Willman is hitting the road with an all-new tour: One for the Ages. Willman is best known as the star and creator of Netflix’s Magic for Humans and Magic Prank Show, where his signature mix of mind-blowing magic and relatable humor has made him a streaming favorite, a viral hit (1 billion views and counting), and a fan favorite for families, comedy lovers, and skeptics alike.



He’s appeared on The Tonight Show, The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Conan, and was recently named “Stage Magician of the Year” by the Magic Castle. He’s performed at the White House, packed theaters across the country, and managed to make grown adults openly weep over a card trick. But the live show? That’s where the real magic happens.



One for the Ages is Justin’s biggest tour to date, featuring brand-new material and more. It’s an interactive, laugh-filled, sleight-of-mind experience that’s smart, silly, and astonishing.



And yes—it’s the kind of show you can bring your kids, your date, or your dad to. All ages. All generations. All-new. This is One for the Ages.