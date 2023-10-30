John Mellencamp Comes to NJPAC in March 2024

Fresh off the heels of his sold-out “Live and In Person 2023” North American tour, John Mellencamp confirms its continuation with “Live and In Person 2024.” Mellencamp will perform for one night only at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, on Sunday, March 10th at 8:00 p.m.



Presented by longtime promoter AEG Presents, the tour will begin in Rochester, NY on March 8 and conclude in Savannah, GA on April 23. Mellencamp will also perform in Newark, NJ on March 10th



Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets for all US dates beginning Tuesday, October 31 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 2 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.



Register now at mellencamp.com for the Mellencamp mailing list presale beginning November 1 at 10AM local time.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, October 31 at 10am local time. These exclusive offers an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, autographed memorabilia, special merchandise and more. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, November 3 at 10AM local time.



The new dates celebrate Mellencamp’s most recent album, Orpheus Descending, released to widespread critical acclaim this June on Republic Records.



He will continue to perform songs from the new LP, Orpheus Descending, during his live set. The Chicago Tribune says “Awash in death, ‘Hey God’ functioned as a plea for deliverance from senseless gun violence. Preceded by a story about his encounter with a 20-something homeless woman, the solo acoustic ‘The Eyes of Portland’ took aim at the empty “thoughts and prayers” condolences offered as a solution to major tragedies and dilemmas.”



Orpheus Descending, produced by Mellencamp and recorded at his own Belmont Mall Studio, marks Mellencamp’s twenty fifth studio album. One of his most personal records to date, standout tracks “Hey God” and “The Eyes of Portland” focus on social issues Mellencamp continues to passionately advocate for.



Mellencamp is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation’s Champion Award, The Woody Guthrie Award and Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award and more recently, the Founders Award, the top honor assigned by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers and a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Last year, he released a deluxe edition reissue of his beloved seminal album, Scarecrow, which features a massive collection of bonus tracks, rarities and more never previously shared before. Listen HERE. His critically acclaimed studio LP, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, was released early last year to praise from The New York Times, NPR Music, Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and more.

Mellencamp has continued to focus on another facet of his artistic expression: painting. Last year, he released a self-curated book of his work, John Mellencamp: Paintings and Assemblages, which is out now on Rizzoli New York.



Be sure to reserve tickets early to see John Mellencamp at NJPAC on Sunday, March 10th, Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

