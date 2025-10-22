Jersey City Theater Center Opens 20th Anniversary Season With Brent Birckhead Jazz At White Eagle Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) will open its 20th Anniversary Season with a performance by Brent Birckhead Jazz on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at White Eagle Hall (337 Newark Avenue, Jersey City). The concert will be followed by a complimentary reception honoring two decades of JCTC’s commitment to artistic excellence and cross-cultural connection. Tickets are available now.

A Baltimore native and Howard University graduate, Brent Birckhead has been praised by The New York Times as “one of the most riveting young improvisers in New York.” His music merges traditional jazz roots with contemporary influences, creating what Downbeat Magazine called “an album you can play forever on a loop.” Birckhead has performed with artists such as Lauryn Hill, Nas, SWV, George Duke, and Eric Benet. His albums Birckhead (2019) and Cacao (2024) have been noted for their fusion of activism, introspection, and sonic experimentation.

“As we celebrate 20 years of Jersey City Theater Center, we are reminded that the arts have the power to transform hearts, minds, and communities,” said Olga Levina, JCTC Executive Producer and Co-Founder. “Brent Birckhead embodies the spirit of creativity and courage that has defined JCTC since our founding. His music challenges boundaries and speaks to the universal human experience—much like JCTC’s mission to spark dialogue, connection, and understanding through the arts.”

Following the performance, JCTC will host a free anniversary reception for audiences and artists to commemorate the organization’s two decades of programming and community engagement.

For ADA accommodations, contact 201-795-5386 or email info@jctcenter.org.

ABOUT JERSEY CITY THEATER CENTER

Founded in 2006 by Executive Producer Olga Levina, Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that produces and presents socially conscious works exploring issues of justice, identity, and human rights. Dedicated to fostering dialogue and understanding through the arts, JCTC continues to serve as a platform for diverse voices in Jersey City and beyond.

JCTC’s programming is supported by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs/Tourism Development, GRID Realty, Hudson County, the City of Jersey City, and the Office of Cultural Affairs/Jersey City Arts Trust Fund.

For information or group ticket inquiries, email info@jctcenter.org.