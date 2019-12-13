Jersey City Theater Center Cancels Holiday Celebration Due to Recent Shooting

Out of respect to the losses of Detective Joseph Seals, Mindel Ferencz, Moshe Deutsch, Miguel Rodriguez, and their families and loved ones, (Jersey City Theater Center) JCTC has rescheduled their Holiday Celebration to February 27, 2020. While they believe that the arts provides healing by unifying communities, JCTC's board members, staff, volunteers and resident artists stand in solidarity with their grieving community.

Rescheduling this event was a very difficult decision for our organization to make, but JCTC remains deeply committed to serving their community during this very challenging time. They look forward to seeing you at White Eagle Hall on February 27, 2020 to celebrate the arts and values of Jersey City. We will release further information about the rescheduled event in the upcoming weeks. Thank you all for your understanding, love and support.





