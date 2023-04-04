Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko And Queen Naija Set To Perform At The Prudential Center In Newark

North to Shore Music Festival, in association with S.J. Presents, Black Promoters Collective announce a triple factor-See JAZMINE SULLIVAN, JHENE AIKO, and QUEEN NAIJA as they take over Newark with show stopping performances at Prudential Center located at 25 Lafayette Street on Friday, June 23rd at 8PM.



Multi-Grammy-nominated powerhouse singer/songwriter Jazmine Sullivan, Hot off the heels with her blockbuster new release earning her two Soul Train Awards (Album of the Year and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist) and receiving three Grammy Awards nominations (Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song for "Pick Up Your Feelings") will be performing her hits in Atlantic City on June 10th.

Jazmine is often cited as one of today's most dynamic vocalists and evident with her triumphant return to the top of the charts with her latest release Heaux Tales (RCA Records), which debuted at No. 1 on the R&B Albums chart, No. 2 on the R&B/Hip Hop chart and No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.



Atlantic City, get ready to see Jhene Aiko as you've never seen her before! Jhene is a true music industry stalwart, having amassed over a decade's worth of features on singles, albums, and mixtapes by A-listers such as Kendrick Lamar, Wale, Big Sean, Logic, J. Cole, Drake, and others. Most recently, Jhene is featured on Big Sean's single "Beware" from his Hall of Fame album. She is also featured on Drake's "From Time,"

On top of her epic music credits, Jhene has participated in the Beats By Dre "Pill Box" and "Show Your Color" campaigns and was nominated in Billboard's 2013"Next Big Diva" competition. She has a massive social media following.



Newcomer Queen Naija will join these ladies on the big stage. This singer, songwriter has cemented her status as one of R&B's most compelling young stars. Hailed as "the first soul star of the social media generation" by The New York Times, the 25-year-old Detroit native has amassed over three billion combined global streams to date. Queen struck out on her own with her breakthrough single "Medicine," which debuted at No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100 (a nearly-unheard-of achievement for an unsigned artist) and quickly landed her a deal with Capitol Records. Her 2018 critically acclaimed self-titled EP debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart and earned major recognition in the 2019 awards season, including nominations for Top R&B Artist at the Billboard Music Awards and Best New Artist at the BET Awards, in addition to three nods at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. In October 2020, she released missunderstood, a five-song project featuring three platinum-certified singles: "Butterflies," "Karma," and "Medicine." This project proved to be another smash success for Queen, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart and cracking the top 10 on the Billboard 200.



Tickets to see Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko and Queen Naija AMEX Presale: is Tuesday, April 4, 2023 @ 10AM EST - Thursday, April 6, 2023 @ 11:59PM EST. General Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10am, reserve tickets fast as this show will sell out, visit north2shore.com or ticketmaster.com



New Jersey's month-long festival launched in 2023 features all the talent, diversity, and creativity this great state offers. Hosted by three incredible and unique cities, Atlantic City (June 7-11), Asbury Park (June 14-18), and Newark (June 21-25), the North To Shore festival will bring together 50+ venues for an over-the-top showcase of Jersey-wide excellence, aligned with Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy's vision for a celebration worthy of the Garden State's legacy in the arts and innovation. For the latest updates and new concert listings, visit northtoshore.com @north2shore

