Jay Leno is Headed to State Theatre New Jersey in March

State Theatre New Jersey presents comedian Jay Leno on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 8pm. Tickets range from $49-$175.

As acclaimed TV late night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children's book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist, it's no wonder that Jay Leno is widely characterized as "the hardest working man in show business."

Leno's late-night television reign included more than two decades of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno for which he was honored by the Television Academy with an Emmy® for "Outstanding Comedy, Variety or Music Series." The Tonight Show with Jay Leno also took home the trophy for "Favorite Late Night Show" in the 2000 TV Guide Awards determined by voting viewers, and he was installed in the Television Academy's Broadcast Hall of Fame in 2014.

As if night-time dominance were not enough, Leno has also succeeded with the television show, Jay Leno's Garage, of which he is a producer as well as star. The NBC creation, which is viewed on CNBC, gained an international following on the web, not to mention an Emmy® Award and two additional nominations for Outstanding Special Class-Short-Format Nonfiction Programs. Leno, himself, is the recipient of the People's Choice Award and other honors, including the Harris Poll selection as most popular star on television. Other personal highlights include his induction into the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Broadcasting Hall of Fame, his 2014 reception of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the Hasty Pudding Award at Harvard University, an honor whose sole prior comedy/talk host recipient was Johnny Carson, and an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, Emerson College. Like Mr. Carson, Groucho Marx, and an elite group of entertainment figures, he was invited to have his papers installed in the Library of Congress.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm; Saturday from 1pm to 5pm; and at least three hours prior to curtain on performance dates unless otherwise specified. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

The theater exists to enrich people's lives, contribute to a vital urban environment, and build future audiences by presenting the finest performing artists and entertainers and fostering lifetime appreciation for the performing arts through arts education. State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of Chosen Freeholders through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund. United is the official airline of the State Theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You