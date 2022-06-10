Jarrod Spector Will Perform at Axelrod PAC's Annual Gala

On Thursday, June 23, the Axelrod Performing Arts Center invites guests to a Gala affair, an evening to honor James Aaron and celebrate the mission of providing cultural arts to the community. Aaron, a partner in Ansell, Grimm and Aaron, has served as a leader and longtime board member, supporting the expansion and advancement of APAC programming.

The event is the theatre's principal fundraiser of the year, and all gifts of support are welcome. Tickets for the show and reception are $225. The event will start at 5:30 PM with a lavish cocktail reception at Hollywood Golf Club followed by the 8:00 PM show featuring Jarrod Spector in the Vogel Auditorium at Axelrod Performing Arts Center, Deal, NJ. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/aarongala or by calling the theatre at 732.531.9106.

"We're excited to celebrate our longtime supporter and friend, Jimmy Aaron," said CEO Jess Levy. "This event is both a spectacular party and an opportunity to applaud and support Jimmy's contributions to APAC and the mission of Axelrod Performing Arts Center's innovative work and cultural experience for theatre lovers."

Honorary committee members for the event include co-chairs Elise Feldman and Ira Kreizman.