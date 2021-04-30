In-Person Summer Camp Returns At The Growing Stage!

The Growing Stage will be back, in-person this summer for camp July 12 through August 13. It has been a year full of challenges for all of us, but The Growing Stage remains committed to providing quality arts education for the community.

Executive Director, Stephen L. Fredericks states, "We're thrilled to be able to re-launch our in-person Summer Arts Camp at the Palace. This program has been an integral part of our ongoing work in arts education since we started forty years ago. We look forward to re-opening our doors and welcoming the joy of our students in a safe, healthy environment. To have the chance to fill our theatre once again with singing voices, dancing feet, the laughter found in making new friends and rejoining those we have missed due to the pandemic."

2021 Camp highlights include:

· 4 weeks of In-person camp will begin on July 19.

· 1 week of Virtual camp the week of July 12 for families unable to join us in-person.

· Enhanced COVID-19 Safety Protocols and Procedures to ensure the safety of your children at camp.

· Limited enrollment.

· Daily classes in drama, dance, music and stagecraft.

· End of the week camp performance.

The Summer Arts Camp program is designed for children who will be attending kindergarten in the fall of 2021 through students who have completed eighth grade in June of 2021.

Each of the in-person sessions has a specific theme and concludes with a 7:00 p.m. Friday evening performance. Due to CDC and NJDOH capacity limitations, only 1 parent per child will be allowed to attend, however, to share the camp performance with all family members, we will be providing a secure link to view a filmed version of the camp show for families to enjoy together for a limited time after each camp week.

For further information or to register for camp, please visit our website at www.growingstage.com or call us at (973) 347-4946. The Growing Stage's programs are made possible, in part, by funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and contributions from numerous corporations, foundations, and individuals.