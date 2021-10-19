Improv Classes Will Begin November 10 at Vivid Stage

Vivid Stage, formerly Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering in-person improv classes for adults and teens aged 18 and up. The classes, taught by instructor Emaline Williams, will be held Wednesday evenings from 7:00-9:00 starting November 10. The three sessions will be late fall, winter and spring, and any can be done individually or in combination. All students will be asked to show proof of vaccination upon registration.

Improv for Teens and Adults provides students an introduction to improv comedy or a further exploration of what they've previously learned. Students will think on their feet by freeing their mind, body and imagination through group exercises and games in a safe and supportive atmosphere. Those who are returning students will learn more complex games that require keeping multiple balls in the air while maintaining connection with scene partners. These classes provide a fun creative outlet while honing skills such as teamwork, spontaneity and careful listening that will enhance any professional pursuit.

Emaline Williams (she/her) was born and raised in Maineville, OH, a small town outside of Cincinnati. She started acting in elementary school and up through high school while balancing softball and lacrosse as well. In 2008, Emaline graduated with honors from Little Miami High and then was accepted into Ohio University's BFA Performance Program. There she studied various techniques such as Meisner, Linklater, Fitzmaurice, View Points, Michael and Anton Chekhov, Shakespeare, Long Form Improv, and is SAFD certified in unarmed combat. While at OU, Emaline did multiple main-stage and studio productions as well as MFA student films while weekly performing in an improv comedy group called Black Sheep Inc.

After graduating Cum Laude from Ohio University with her Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts, Emaline interned at Monomoy Theatre in Cape Cod, MA. At Monomoy the company performs 8 shows in 10 weeks. Emaline has professional experience in commercials, industrials, print modeling and hand modeling. She is an ensemble member at Vivid Stage, and a member of the house improv team The Flip Side.

Registration and class information can be found at https://www.vividstage.org/2021-2022-improv-classes. The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. Classes will be held at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901. For more information for any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.vividstage.org.