Immersive INSIDIOUS Experience Comes to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present one of the most successful horror film franchises of all time is being reimagined as an immersive theatrical stage experience. “INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR” will take place on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.



The show promises to blur the lines between reality and fiction, with no fourth wall to separate audiences from the unfolding terror. Attendees will come face-to-face with the protagonists, and each become integral characters to the story as it unravels.



Brace yourself for the scare of a lifetime! This immersive live horror experience brings your darkest nightmares to life. Insidious: The Further You Fear is an all-new, thrilling story set in the Insidious universe.



Hosted as a live show by the “real” Specs and Tucker, the actual paranormal investigators who inspired the original movie, the event soon takes a turn for the terrifying. When a paranormal demonstration goes horribly wrong, dark forces are unleashed, and the horror becomes all too real.



Trapped in a genuinely haunted theater, with something truly sinister lurking back-stage, the audience will find themselves under attack from such iconic characters as the Bride in Black, the Wheezing Man and, of course, the infamous Red Face Demon. But what is real? What’s just part of the show? And who — or what — might be sitting next to you? The house is full. The stage is set. The Red Door is about to open. Will you make it through?



Tickets to see Insidious: The Further You Fear go on sale Friday, Oct. 25 at 10:00 a.m.

