Horizon Foundation Sounds Of The City At NJPAC Welcomed Celebrity Grocer Produce Pete

Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City at NJPAC welcomed Produce Pete, an American grocer, chef, and celebrity spokesperson best known for his weekly fruit and vegetable segments that appear on WNBC in New York City and WCAU in Philadelphia.



Produce Pete engaged with the community handing out farm fresh corn on the cob and talking produce with Horizon Sounds of the City guests..



The Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City concert series is made possible through a special collaboration of NJPAC, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey and generous sponsors RWJBarnabas Health, Whole Foods Market and Tito's Handmade Vodka.



NJPAC's in-house restaurant, Nico Kitchen + Bar, will be open during performances.



In the event of inclement weather, scheduling advisories may be found at njpac.org.



HORIZON FOUNDATION SOUNDS OF THE CITY 2019

All concerts take place on Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m.



AUG. 8

Charlie Cruz

Also appearing: 3D Rhythm of Life (Latin/tropical soul band)



One of the fastest rising stars in salsa music, vocalist Charlie Cruz was born in Puerto Rico and spent his teenage years in Paterson, where he first grew to love salsa. As a young performer, he spent two years in Puerto Rico honing his skills as a vocalist in the Domingo Quiñones Orchestra. Soon after, he shared a stage with Gilberto Santa Rosa, Victor Manuelle and Tito Nieves. That concert led to a contract with Sir George Records, where Cruz has produced a string of hit singles, including "Bombon de Azucar," "Amarte es un Problema" and "Déjala que Baile." His latest album is Tu Con El.



AUG. 15

"A Night of Inspiration"

The Walls Group & The String Queens



Presented by NJPAC in association with Chew Entertainment, "A Night of Inspiration" is an evening of sublimely moving music that brings together two top acts: The Texas-based Walls Group, composed of four charismatic, supremely talented siblings who specialize in urban contemporary gospel, and the Washington, D.C.-based String Queens, a dynamic, all-female string trio known for a diverse repertoire that moves freely from the Baroque era to the Jazz Age to today's Billboard Hot 100 Chart.



AUG. 22

The Davell Crawford Movement

Also appearing: The VooDUDES (Zydeco/rock/blues/country)



An evening of American roots music, courtesy of acclaimed New Orleans pianist Davell Crawford and his band. Crawford is one of the most durable artists on the contemporary Crescent City music scene and a leading ambassador of the New Orleans piano legacy. Known for his work in American roots music - which includes gospel, traditional jazz, country, funk and R&B - Crawford's keyboard prowess has taken him to many of the world's greatest clubs, performance halls and jazz festivals.



AUG. 29

Lords of the Underground

Also appearing: DJ Wallah (HOT 97) and students of NJPAC's Hip Hop Intensive



Newark's own Lords of the Underground - the chart-topping rap trio of Bruce Anthony Colston (aka DJ Lord Jazz), Dupré Kelly (DoItAll), and Al'Terik Wardrick (Mr. Funke) - first broke onto the music scene with their 1993 debut LP, "Here Come the Lords." That album went platinum and turned the Lords into one of rap's best-selling units. The group went on to sell over 5 million albums worldwide, and to release five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Rap Chart, including classics like "Psycho," "Chief Rocka," "Funky Child" and "Tic Toc."





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You