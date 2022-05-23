GODSPELL Opens At Music Mountain Theatre

Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side." Boasting a score with chart topping songs, a book by a visionary playwright (John-Michael Tebelak) and a feature film, Godspell is a sensation that continues to touch audiences.

Based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew, Godspell shows a small group of people helping Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

Leading the cast is Louis Palena as Jesus, who also shares the roles of director and choreographer of the production alongside Music Mountain Theatre's co-artistic director, Jordan Brennan. The remaining featured players include Patrick Lavery as Judas, Jenna Parilla Alvino, Lauren Brader, Jordan Brennan, Matthew Drinkwater, Jennifer Fischer, Jill Gibilisco, Suzanne LaGreca, and Shan Williams II.

Joining the actors will be a live five piece band led by Gigi Gibilisco (musical director/drums), with Zach Barton (keyboard), Marc McFadden (electric guitar), Kyle Oberhauser (electric/acoustic guitar) and Tim Wisnosky (bass).

Godspell opens on May 27th and runs through June 12, playing a total of 12 performances. Show times are 8 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 PM on Saturdays and Sundays.

Don't miss this exciting production of Godspell at Music Mountain Theatre. Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for students or seniors and are available online at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or by calling the box office at 609-397-3337.

Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to its mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.