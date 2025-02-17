GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to North Star Theater Company

Performances run March 28 - April 6.
North Star Theater Company will present God of Carnage, written by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, and directed by Richard Lear. This sharp-witted dark comedy will be performed at Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Avenue, Sparta, NJ on the following dates:
March 28-29 & April 4-5 at 7:30 PM
March 30 & April 6 at 2:00 PM
God of Carnage follows two seemingly civilized couples who meet to discuss a playground altercation between their children. What starts as a polite conversation quickly spirals into chaos as tensions rise, facades crumble, and the adults behave more like children than the ones they are trying to discipline. A razor-sharp exploration of human nature, the play is filled with biting humor, explosive arguments, and unexpected moments of vulnerability.
Todd Smith as Michael
Bryn Taylor as Veronica
Carlos Ponton as Alan
Kelly Dacus Smith as Annette
For one night only, don’t miss the talented understudy cast taking the stage:
Phil Cocilovo as Michael
Felicia Coppola as Annette
Join in for an evening of laughter, tension, and unforgettable performances as North Star Theater Company brings this award-winning play to life.
Videos