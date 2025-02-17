News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to North Star Theater Company

Performances run March 28 - April 6.

By: Feb. 17, 2025
GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to North Star Theater Company Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

North Star Theater Company will present God of Carnage, written by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, and directed by Richard Lear. This sharp-witted dark comedy will be performed at Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Avenue, Sparta, NJ on the following dates:

LATEST NEWS

Student Blog: Beginnings of a High School Acting Major
Chefs Who Care: A Night With Lidia Bastianich Will Support Pediatric Cancer
GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to North Star Theater Company
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Isabel Leonard & Pablo Sáinz-Villegas In Recital

Performance Schedule:

  • March 28-29 & April 4-5 at 7:30 PM

  • March 30 & April 6 at 2:00 PM

About the Show:

God of Carnage follows two seemingly civilized couples who meet to discuss a playground altercation between their children. What starts as a polite conversation quickly spirals into chaos as tensions rise, facades crumble, and the adults behave more like children than the ones they are trying to discipline. A razor-sharp exploration of human nature, the play is filled with biting humor, explosive arguments, and unexpected moments of vulnerability.

Meet the Cast:

  • Todd Smith as Michael

  • Bryn Taylor as Veronica

  • Carlos Ponton as Alan

  • Kelly Dacus Smith as Annette

Understudy Show – April 4

For one night only, don’t miss the talented understudy cast taking the stage:

  • Phil Cocilovo as Michael

  • Felicia Coppola as Annette

Join in for an evening of laughter, tension, and unforgettable performances as North Star Theater Company brings this award-winning play to life.





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos