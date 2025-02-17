GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to North Star Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



North Star Theater Company will present God of Carnage, written by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, and directed by Richard Lear. This sharp-witted dark comedy will be performed at Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Avenue, Sparta, NJ on the following dates:

Performance Schedule:

March 28-29 & April 4-5 at 7:30 PM

March 30 & April 6 at 2:00 PM

About the Show:

God of Carnage follows two seemingly civilized couples who meet to discuss a playground altercation between their children. What starts as a polite conversation quickly spirals into chaos as tensions rise, facades crumble, and the adults behave more like children than the ones they are trying to discipline. A razor-sharp exploration of human nature, the play is filled with biting humor, explosive arguments, and unexpected moments of vulnerability.

Meet the Cast:

Todd Smith as Michael

Bryn Taylor as Veronica

Carlos Ponton as Alan

Kelly Dacus Smith as Annette

Understudy Show – April 4

For one night only, don’t miss the talented understudy cast taking the stage:

Phil Cocilovo as Michael

Felicia Coppola as Annette

Join in for an evening of laughter, tension, and unforgettable performances as North Star Theater Company brings this award-winning play to life.

