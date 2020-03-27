Free Virtual Independent Podcast Conference Announced March 28-29

Joe Pardo, A method to practice business strategist and founder of 234 Solutions LLC, is hosting a two-day virtual online event focused on the best practices and approaches for podcasters on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 2020, from 9 a.m. ET to 5:30 p.m. ET both days.

From creating to organizing, launching to distributing and growing to monetizing, The Virtual Independent Podcast Conference is featuring over 40 speakers giving their time to help educate, assist and empower podcasters and future podcasters. This free online Podcast Conference welcomes anyone, at any stage and any level of podcasting.

"Whether you have been thinking about starting a podcast to the well-established podcaster that is looking to expand their audience and opportunities, to the rampant podcast fan, this event is for all of you," says Joe Pardo, who is serving as the host and master of ceremonies for the conference.

The Virtual Independent Podcast Conference is sponsored by Blubrry and Poddit. Blubrry delivers the most flexible tools for podcasting. More about Blubrry at https://blubrry.com/. Poddit shares the best ways to connect for your next podcast interview. More about Poddit at https://www.poddit.net/

The Virtual Independent Podcast Conference will be broadcasted live in the Independent Podcasters Group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/indiepodgroup/. This is a public group. Just click join, and you are in.

The virtual experience of the online conference is enhanced with active comments and questions that can be added and asked throughout both days of the event.

Joe Pardo states that, "In this time of quarantine, as challenging as it is, it gives us all a new drive to hone our skills, activate our dreams and begin to organize the methods we want to put in to practice. Instead of waiting till September for the originally scheduled physical conference, I felt we could create a greater impact in the moment and reach many more individuals by going online and going online in the middle of this quarantine."

He adds, "On the same note, ignite these attendees to dig in and get to work on their podcasts now.

"So many lose the steam of execution after attending a conference. It wears off and people often move on to other things as they get busy with the normal day to day life. Since our lives are nowhere near normal these days, I believe there is a great deal of opportunity in the current day to day lives of all that attend to create, reinforce, repair or grow their podcasts to the next level."

More information: https://www.independentpodcastconference.com/





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You