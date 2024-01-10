FREESTYLE FLASHBACK Come to the State Theatre New Jersey

The event is on Saturday, January 27 at 8pm. 

By: Jan. 10, 2024

State Theatre New Jersey and Fever Records present Freestyle Flashback, featuring freestyle artists from the ‘80s and ‘90s on Saturday, January 27 at 8pm. Tickets range from $39-$99.  

This special concert event features some of the best dance-pop and freestyle artists of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Featuring TKA (“Maria," “Come Baby Come”), Judy Torres (“No Reason To Cry,” “Come Into My Arms”), The Cover Girls (“Show Me," “Wishing On A Star”), Brenda K. Starr (“I Still Believe,” “Love Me Like the First Time”), Cynthia (“Change On Me,” "Dreamboy Dreamgirl”), Coro (“Where Are You Tonight?”), Betty D Of Sweet Sensation (“Hooked On You," “Love Child”), Soave (“Crying Over You”), Pretty Poison (“Catch Me I’m Falling”), Joe Zangie (“When I Want You Back”), and Sammy Zone (“Running”). 

Freestyle Flashback is hosted by Sal Abbatiello from Fever Records and Speedy with music by DJ Whiteboy KYS. 

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply. 

  

About State Theatre New Jersey 

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre’s historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. “Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey” can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tom Jones, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances. 

State Theatre New Jersey’s programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.  




