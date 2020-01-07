Eccentric Theater Company Presents SHAKESPEARE @ THE OPERA

Shakespeare @ the Opera is an evening of entertainment mixed with education on the works of William Shakespeare. Over the course of the evening, we will present highlights from the iconic works of Shakespeare, along with operatic highlights of the works inspired by his text. Alongside the performances, we will serve dessert and cocktails based on the plots of each piece. In this inaugural program, we will feature works from Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Hamlet, Othello, and Macbeth. We look forward to making these classic - yet sometimes difficult-to-grasp - stories accessible to all audiences!

Shakespeare @ the Opera is the inaugural performance on Opera Access, a new subset of Eccentric Theater Company. Opera Access is dedicated to creating low-cost, high-quality artistic works that make classic stories accessible to all audiences. Our works can take many different forms, as production values are created specifically to highlight the works being represented. Opera Access strives to create a complete entertainment experience that is not only enjoyable to view, but educational to all audience members.

The performance will take place at 7:30pm on Friday, January 24 at High Mountain Presbyterian Church. The event will include cocktails and dessert at the venue, which you will be able to consume during the performance. Tickets start at $15, with the cheapest prices available if you purchase with your friends! For more information, please visit eccentrictheatercompany.com/opera-access. To purchase tickets, please visit operaaccess.eventbrite.com.





