Cape May’s award-winning, Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company will host its first-ever “Summer Soiree” fundraiser 4-7 p.m., May 26. The limited-ticket event will be held near Higbee Beach at the stunning, new, carbon-neutral home of an East Lynne board member.

The idea to hold a Summer Soiree was conceived during a board brainstorming meeting, wherein a board member volunteered his home and adjacent farm to host it. The Hamptons-esque house is unlike any in Cape May or even in South Jersey. Located on an organic fruit-and vegetable farm, the modern-designed and all-sustainable, striking building took several years to build and truly stands out among Cape May’s more traditional homes and buildings.

“We are exceptionally grateful to have a valued, East Lynne board member provide this lovely space to us,” said Susan Tischler, East Lynne’s board president. “Our 2024 season is themed ‘A New Direction’. As we have never held an event on such a unique space, the very modern venue acts like a fortuitous metaphor for us at East Lynne Theater Company.”

The event, which is limited to 100 guests, is slated to be an intimate, easy-breezy evening of live music, wonderful food, open bar, and stimulating conversation amongst like-minded theatergoers. Hors d’oeuvres will be provided by Cape May’s famed Washington Inn, while beer and wine will come from Whale Tale Brewing Company and Sunset Liquors, respectively. Guests will be entertained by The Capers with special guest Hannah Stone. Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased at TicketLeap.com, where directions to the event can be found as well.

“This gorgeous venue is truly the icing on the cake for what is already anticipated to be a wonderful event and one that will help offset housing costs for our talented actors,” said Tischler.

The festivities will take place 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 26. Proceeds will benefit East Lynne, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. More event and ticketing information can be found at EastLynneTheater.org.

Individual and season tickets are still currently available East Lynne’s mainstage season, which includes: “Tea for Three” from June 19 through July 6; “Dial M for Murder” from July 31 to Aug. 31; and “A Case for the Existence of God,” Sept. 18 through Oct. 12. Go to EastLynneTheater.org.

