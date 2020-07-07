Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre Presents RIPCORD for the Livingston Library

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, professional Theatre in Residence at Oakes Center in Summit, presents a virtual reading of David Lindsay-Abaire's play Ripcord for the Livingston Library on ZOOM.

During the time of the coronavirus, professional theatres are unable to present live performances for live audiences safely, but Dreamcatcher is among the many organizations who are providing entertainment and programs in innovative ways. Through an agreement with the Theatre Authority of Actors' Equity Association, professional theatres can create virtual performances of a limited duration for the benefit of non-profit organizations. Although this is a free program, Dreamcatcher encourages viewers to donate to the Friends of the Livingston Library.

Pulitzer prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire originally wrote Ripcord for the Manhattan Theater Club in 2015. A sunny room on an upper floor is prime real estate in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, so when the cantankerous Abby is forced to share her quarters with the new-arrival Marilyn, she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary. A seemingly harmless bet between the old women quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden.

Directed by Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), this comedy features a cast of Michael Aquino (Bloomfield), Noreen Farley (Clinton), Shabazz Green (Summit), Ben Kaufman (New York), Beth Painter (Westfield) and Terri Sturtevant (Hillsborough). Registration is required online at seniorhappening.livingstonlibrary.org. If you have any questions regarding the sign-up process, please email ref@livingston.bccls.org. Senior Happening is made possible in part by funds from the Essex County Division of Cultural Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

For information on any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, please visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901, 908-514-9654.

About Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre:

Dreamcatcher was founded in 1994, and is a non-profit professional ensemble of actors who build community with the audience by sharing contemporary, life-affirming stories that challenge, energize and entertain. Our work has at its heart a belief in the essential goodness of people and the power of live performance to connect people through our shared humanity. We expose theatregoers to ideas and lives like and unlike their own with the intention of awakening their imaginations and creating empathy for others. We deepen the experience of all our patrons with personal contact through receptions, talkbacks, and interactive programs.

The company's activities include mainstage productions, improvisational comedy and cabarets, new play readings and a variety of educational and senior outreach programs.

Dreamcatcher's programs are funded by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation and many other corporations, foundations and individuals. Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre is an Equity Producing member of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance.

