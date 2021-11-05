Dance On The Lawn Festival 2022 Applications Are Now Open

Dance on the Lawn, Montclair, NJ's premiere outdoor dance festival, today announced its new fiscal sponsor, The International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD). All donations to the Dance on the Lawn will now be received by IABD, earmarked for the Dance on the Lawn Festival. Prior donations to DOTL were received through the organization Dance NJ.

Dance on the Lawn serves as a premiere showcase and mentoring launchpad for NJ and NY's finest choreographic talent, offering Montclair residents and neighboring communities a sneak peek at emerging and established artists from New Jersey and the New York area.

The mission of IABD is to preserve and promote dance by people of African ancestry or origin, and assist and increase opportunities for artists in advocacy, audience development, education, funding, networking, performance, philosophical dialogue, and touring.

Dance on the Lawn has today also announced the opening of its application process for DOTL 2022. New Jersey dance schools, New Jersey professional dance companies, New York professional companies and an "Emerging Commissioned NJ Choreographer" are invited to apply. The application deadline for Dance on the Lawn 2022 is 11:59pm on Friday, December 17. Selected artists must be available to perform at DOTL 2022 - Saturday, September 10 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 73 South Fullerton Avenue in Montclair, NJ.

Founded by Montclair resident Charmaine Warren in 2014, Dance on the Lawn hopes to increase New Jersey's exposure to dance by bringing professional and emerging companies, plus students of dance from around the state, together to perform in a community setting. In addition to offering presentation opportunities, Dance on the Lawn created an "Emerging Commissioned New Jersey Choreographer" and mentor program to help support young, emerging artists.

Charmaine Warren, DOTL founder, is also the founder/artistic director of Black Dance Stories. She was named the 2021 "Bessies Angel" and was a 2017 Bessie Award for "Outstanding Performance" as part of The Skeleton Architecture Collective. She is also winner of the Dance NJ's JETE AWARD, in honor of founding the Dance on the Lawn Festival. Dance NJ is the service organization committed to advocating the excellence of dance and dance education in the state. Ms. Warren, together with Laura Marchese, DOTL Managing Director, are the guiding force behind "Dance on the Lawn: Montclair's Dance Festival." Ms. Marchese is a recipient of a NJ Governor's Arts in Education Distinguished Teaching Artist Award, as well as an Artist of the Year Award. In 2018, Ms. Marchese received national recognition as a Master Teaching Artist in Dance by Young Audiences Arts for Learning.

The New Jersey State Arts Council has given four awards to Dance on the Lawn artists: Nancy Turano, Artistic Director, NJ Dance Theatre Ensemble, DOTL artist since 2014-2018; Kyle Marshall, DOTL 2016 "Emerging Commissioned New Jersey Choreographer" recipient; Lauren Connolly, DOTL 2017 "Emerging Commissioned New Jersey Choreographer" recipient; and Hillary-Marie, Choreographer/Director FutureSTEP Tap Company, DOTL 2017 participating artist.

Find out more here. See video highlights of Dance on The Lawn 2021 here.