DRUMLINE LIVE Comes To NJPAC In February 2026

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present Drumline Live on Sunday, February 8th, at 7 p.m. DRUMLine Live is an international tour that celebrates the marching band tradition of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

This electrifying stage show features riveting rhythms, bold beats, and dynamic energy, showcasing the unique HBCU experience. The performance includes original compositions as well as soul-infused interpretations of popular Top 40 hits.

Audiences can expect captivating, choreographed routines alongside powerful drum riffs and cadences. Get ready for an unforgettable experience filled with pounding percussion, vibrant brass, and dazzling dancers. You'll be tempted to sing and dance along to the catchy songs and rhythms. This eye- and ear-catching celebration is sure to be a hit with everyone!

Tickets for Drumline Live go on sale Friday, May 9, at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

