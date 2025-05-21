DODGE POETRY @ NJPAC Returns for Second Season of Workshops, Performances, and Youth Initiatives

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), in partnership with the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, has announced the return of Dodge Poetry @ NJPAC, a summer program offering free workshops, new youth leadership opportunities, and live performances featuring prominent voices in contemporary poetry.

The season launches in June with Dodge Poetry in the Community, a series of free workshops for Newark teens aged 13–18. Led by Newark-based poets and Rutgers University–Newark MFA students, the workshops help young writers explore poetry as a tool for creative expression, joy, healing, and social change.

This year marks the introduction of the Dodge Poetry Youth Ambassadors, a new mentorship program for four standout participants from the 2024 workshop series. Over the course of a year, these young poets will receive professional guidance on craft, performance, and career development. The 2025 Youth Ambassadors are:

Zarah Bethea, a senior at East Christian High School, incoming Spelman College student, and Model UN award recipient

Karina Briggs (“Kaydotkazi”), a freshman at Donald M. Payne Sr. School of Technology

Devin Mitchell, a senior at Science Park High School and future Franklin & Marshall College student

Londyn Rogers (“The Lyricist”), a freshman at Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts

This summer’s workshops will be held at multiple Newark locations:

Zion Hill Baptist Church, 152 Osborne Terrace: June 16 & 30, 6–8 PM

NJPAC Center for Arts Education, 124 Rector St.: June 18 (4:30–7:30 PM) and June 27 (2–3:30 PM, followed by an open mic from 4–7:30 PM)

MENTOR Newark, Heritage Hall, 50 Halsey St.: June 17 & 23, 3:30–6:30 PM

In addition to workshops, Dodge Poetry @ NJPAC will present a summer performance series, including:

Sonia Sanchez, renowned poet and activist – June 1

Nuyorican Poets Café Slam Team – July 11

Tickets for performances are available at njpac.org or by calling 1.888.GO.NJPAC (1.888.466.5722). Select events will also feature free online components.

“NJPAC is proud to continue this partnership with the Dodge Foundation to build creative spaces where young people can speak honestly and find connection through their words,” said John Schreiber, NJPAC President and CEO.

For more information on programs, schedules, and registration, visit njpac.org.

