DANCE ON THE LAWN Returns to Montclair

Dance on the Lawn, Montclair, NJ's outdoor dance festival, will return to the front lawn of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 73 South Fullerton Avenue, on Saturday, September 7 from 3-5pm. ARTISTS INCLUDE Stephanie Rae Williams of DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM, MAURICE CHESTNUT/DANCE THERAPY, 10 HAIRY LEGS AND MORE! Free.

A premiere showcase and mentoring Launchpad for NJ and NY's finest choreographic talent, Dance on the Lawn offers Montclair residents and neighboring communities a sneak peek at emerging and established artists from New Jersey and the New York area.

Celebrating its sixth anniversary year, Dance on the Lawn 2019 will feature performances by more than 10 New Jersey and New York dance companies and schools. The 2019 Festival will also include a new work by Oluwadamilare 'Dare' Ayorinde, a Nigerian American freelance dancer and choreographer living in New Jersey. Also included is an original work performed by Stephanie Rae Williams, currently in her tenth season with the Dance Theatre of Harlem. Stephanie will appear in Verdant, coined as "delightful" by Dance Theatre of Harlem's Artistic Director Virginia Johnson. Oluwadamilare is the fifth recipient of Dance on the Lawn's "Emerging NJ Commissioned Choreographer" award.

"I participated in the past with Kyle Marshall Choreography as a dancer and can attest to how 'Dance On The Lawn' gave a sense of community and mentorship that wove its way into the dance itself. I am excited to deepen relationships as I present new work in New Jersey. I am grateful for the support to continue my creative research from a place that values dance, community, joy and how they intersect. In spaces like this you can release into the push and pleasure of your work." - Oluwadamilare 'Dare' Ayorind.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You