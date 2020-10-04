Crossroads Theatre Company Among NJ Theatres Featured in Kennedy Center's Arts Across America

Crossroads and three New Jersey theatres will be featured in Arts Across America: New Jersey on Tuesday, October 6 at 4pm Eastern.

Crossroads Theatre Company members, patrons and supporters will be able to experience a free of charge, live on-line performance event produced by the Kennedy Center in partnership with the New Jersey Theatre Alliance before Crossroads' season opener. Crossroads and three New Jersey theatres will be featured in Arts Across America: New Jersey on Tuesday, October 6 at 4pm Eastern.

In collaboration with arts organizations from coast to coast, the Arts Across America series includes 20 weeks of free, on-line programming available on Facebook Live, YouTube and the Kennedy Center website five days each week. No RSVP is required.

Arts Across America is a program to uplift artists and showcase art from communities and regions across that country including Arts Midwest; Mid-America Arts Alliance; Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation; New England Foundation for the Arts; South Arts; Western States Arts Federation; jurisdictional arts agencies representing U.S. Territories and Sankofa.org.

Crossroads will be represented by a performance featuring NAACP Image Award winning actor, singer, and star of film, television, and theatre Suzzanne Douglas. She will perform excerpts from Langston Hughes' Let America Be America Again, accompanied by bass player Eric Johnson. Ricardo Khan, Crossroads co-founder and Artistic Consultant, will direct.

"Crossroads is pleased and honored to participate in this event and welcomes the opportunity to share Suzzanne's work with a national audience," Khan said.

Other participating New Jersey theatres include Two River Theater Company in Red Bank, The Theater Project in Union, and Skyline Theatre Company in Fair Lawn.

