Cirque Du Soleil's OVO Comes to Prudential Center in June

Performances run June 20-22, 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Cirque du Soleil has announced its return to Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center with its newly revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. For its relaunch in 2022, three new acts and new characters were incorporated to the joyful OVO colony to delight audiences of all ages.

OVO is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement. The insects' home is a world of biodiversity and beauty filled with noisy action and moments of quiet emotion. When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious about this iconic object that represents the enigma and cycles of their lives. It's love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives in this bustling community and a fabulous ladybug catches his eye-and the feeling is mutual.

The name OVO means "egg" in Portuguese. This timeless symbol of the life cycle and birth of numerous insects represents the underlying thread of the show. You can find out more fun facts about the show by reviewing the press kit here.

OVO will perform in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center from June 20-22, 2024; later in the summer, the show will return to the region for an engagement in Elmont, New York at the UBS Arena from August 15, 2024-August 18, 2024.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

June 20 - 7pm

June 21 - 3pm & 7pm

June 22 - 3pm & 7pm

TICKET INFORMATION

Starting today, the tickets for OVO are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members. For free and easy subscription, visit cirqueclub.com. The general on-sale starts on January 22, 2024 at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

ABOUT OVO

From mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, OVO exudes extraordinary showmanship to tickle the imagination. Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, OVO charms our inner child with its sweet exuberance. Comprised of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 52 artists, OVO ("egg" in Portuguese) brings to the stage high-level acrobatic acts redefining the limits of the human body. Since its opening in Montreal in 2009, OVO has thrilled more than 7 million people in over 160 cities and close to 30 different countries.




Recommended For You