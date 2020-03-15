Cirque D'or Comes to UCPAC

Cirque D'or Comes to UCPAC

With an array of the world's greatest acrobats, contortionists and aerial artists, Cirque D'Or has been entertaining fans around the world with tremendous popularity. Their electrifying and mesmerizing stunts have been performed live on and above the stage with breathtaking aerial performances. The show travels with a cast of 30 performers from around the world and is a thrill-a-minute spectacle.

With an all new cast and show, this current tour is one of the most amazing shows you will ever see. The New York Times says Cirque D'Or is "breathtaking" and CBS News calls it "fantastic." Cirque D'Or is perfect for the entire family. This amazing show brings you beautiful costumes, dynamic sound and lighting and the world's greatest talent assembled on one stage.

See all the action live at the Union County Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 20th at 7:30pm. Get tickets at www.ucpac.org/events!



