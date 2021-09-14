Christopher Cross Celebrates the 40ish Anniversary Of His Debut Album at MPAC
After being delayed 18 months due to the COVID pandemic, Christopher Cross's 40th anniversary tour comes to MPAC (a year later) on Tuesday, October 5 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $39-$69.
Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including-for the first time in Grammy history-the "Big Four" most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single "Sailing"), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also "Sailing"), and Best New Artist.
In a career spanning over five decades, Cross has sold over 10 million albums. His music has garnered five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and five Top 10 singles.
Cross is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his breakthrough debut album with a major tour featuring songs from his debut album: "Sailing," "Ride Like the Wind," "Say You'll Be Mine," and more.
Says Cross, "This tour celebrates the first chapter in what has been my life's journey. I look forward to seeing everyone on the road."
MPAC patrons must show proof of vaccination and a photo ID at the door, or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of an event, and wear masks at all times.