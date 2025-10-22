Centenary Stage Company’s Fringe Festival Continues With Joseph Gallo’s MY ITALY STORY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centenary Stage Company’s 2025 Fringe Festival continues with My Italy Story, written and performed by Joseph Gallo, running November 20–23 in the Kutz Theatre at the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University campus (715 Grand Ave, Hackettstown, NJ). Tickets are priced at $25–$27.50 for adults, with discounts available for students and children on select performances.

Spurred by visits from his grandmother’s ghost and pleas from his cousin Louie to reunite the family, Thomas DaGato quits his job as a New York account executive and travels to the tiny Italian village of his ancestors, Vallata. But it’s only when he returns home that he discovers a secret that unlocks his past. Both heartfelt and humorous, My Italy Story is a journey of heritage, identity, and self-discovery.

Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre, located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University.

TICKETS

Tickets are $25–$27.50 for adults with discounts for students and children on select performances. Thursday evening performances feature a Buy One Get One Free ticket promotion beginning at 5:00 p.m. in person at the box office.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00–5:00 p.m. and two hours prior to performances.