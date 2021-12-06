Centenary Stage Company's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Enters Final Weekend Of Shows With Special Cabaret

Centenary Stage Company's production of A Christmas Carol adapted by Stephen Temperley is entering its final weekend of shows. These final performances will be on Thursday, December 9 at 7:30 pm; Friday, December 19 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, December 11 at 8:00 pm; and Sunday, December 12 at 2:00 pm.

Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Tickets range from $25.00 - 29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children 12 and younger. The Centenary University Theatre Department's Honor Society, Alpha Psi Omega, will also be performing a Christmas Cheer Cabaret in the lobby of the Sitnik Theatre on Saturday, December 11 at 6:00 pm. The cabaret is free to attend.

For more information, go to centenarystageco.org or call Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

This adaptation of A Christmas Carol by Stephen Temperley was crafted specifically for Centenary Stage Company's Sitnik Theatre and features Musical Direction and Original Music by Kevin Lynch. Probably the most popular piece of fiction that Charles Dickens ever wrote, A Christmas Carol, was published in 1843. Charles Dickens, through the voice of Scrooge, continues to urge us to honor Christmas in our hearts and try to keep it all year round. This adaptation is not a musical, but rather a play with musical elements.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.