Centenary Stage Company Announces Schedule Changes For 2021

Centenary Stage Company, the professional non-profit theatre in residence at Centenary University, announces changes to the 2021 half of the 2020/2021 season. Due to the on-going public health crisis related to COVID-19, Centenary Stage Company, located at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ, has made several production and event scheduling changes.

Meteor Shower by Steve Martin originally planned to run from February -March has been replaced by the WORLD PREMIERE of Turning by Darrah Cloud. Turning will run from February 25th - March 7th in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center. Specific performance dates and times for Turning are Thursdays, Feb. 25 and March 4 at 7:30 PM; Fridays, Feb. 26 and March 5 at 8:00 PM; Saturdays, Feb. 27 and March 6 at 8:00 PM; Sundays, Feb. 28 and March 7 at 2:00 PM and Wednesday, March 3 at 2:00 PM. A live streamed performance will also be available on Sunday, February 27th for the 2:00PM show. Live Stream access links are available online and through the CSC box office for $10 per link. Ticket prices range from $25.00 to $27.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students and children under 12.

Centenary Stage Company has also rescheduled two concert performances scheduled for March 2021. Seamus Egan, planned for on March 14th at 2PM, has been rescheduled for March 20, 2022. The concert from the American Patchwork Quartet, originally scheduled for March 20th at 8:00PM has also been rescheduled for January 22, 2022 as part of the January Thaw Music Festival.

Current ticket holders with questions regarding purchases made for any of the aforementioned productions are advised to contact the box office at (908) 979-0900 or email boxoffice@centenarystageco.org. All tickets purchased for any cancelled/rescheduled event(s) will be honored in their new scheduled dates and will require patrons to receive updated tickets with the corrected date and/or name of the production.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.