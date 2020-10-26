Centenary Stage Company And Centenary University's NEXTstage Repertory Production Of Bachelorette Opens Next Week

Performances run November 5 through 8.

Centenary Stage Company's and Centenary University's NEXTstage Repertory presents Leslye Headland's: Bachelorette next weekend. Performances run Thursday, November 5th through Sunday, November 8th in the Little Theatre located at 400 Jefferson Street Hackettstown, NJ.

Tickets are $15.00 for adults, $10.00 for students and children under 12, and $5.00 for Centenary University Students. Tickets are available for purchase by calling the box office at 908-979-0900 or by ordering online at CentenaryStageCo.Org.

Directed by guest artist, Georgia Mallory Guy, Bachelorette follows 4 high school friends, ten years after graduation, and their night of debauchery as their old fears, unfulfilled desires and deep bonds with each other transform a prenuptial bender into a night they'll never forget. A wicked black comedy about female friendship and growing up in an age of excess.

The cast and creative team of Bachelorette is comprised entirely of Centenary University students. The cast is led by four student actors; Amanda Ackerman, Serena Buchan, Emily Kurnides, and Amanda Tossman. Ackerman (Gena) is a Sophomore and was last seen in Merry Wives of Windsor and Beauty and the Beast last season at Centenary University. Buchan (Becky) is a Junior whose most recent credits at CSC are as a Silly Girl in Beauty and the Beast and as a member of the Young Audience Series tour group. Kurnides (Katie) is also a Sophomore student last seen in Merry Wives of Windsor and Beauty and the Beast. Junior, Tossman (Regan), completes the foursome of leading ladies, and has been seen in CSC productions of She Kills Monsters and Avenue Q. The cast is completed by Sophomore, Jeremy Ashton (Jeff); Freshmen, Gabe Champion (Joe) and Luis Rodriguez (Understudy - Jeff); and Junior, James Cirone (Understudy - Joe). Centenary University's NEXTstage Repertory is the all student performance division highlighting the close partnership between the professionally producing Centenary Stage Company and Centenary University's Theatre Department.

Performances for Bachelorette by Leslye Headland will be held in The Little Theatre at 400 Jefferson Street Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Performances run November 5 through 8. Specific dates and times are; Thursday, November 5 at 7:30 PM; Friday, November 6 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, November 7 at 8:00 PM and Sunday, November 8 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $15.00 for adults, $10.00 for students and children under 12 and $5.00 for Centenary University students.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances.

