Car Cruise Nights On Main Street Start May 16 In Bound Brook

Bound Brook's Summer Fun Season kicks off Thursday, May 16, when the weekly Car Cruise Nights on Main Street series brings a fleet of classic autos to downtown Bound Brook.

Sponsored by Westbrook Restaurant & Bar and Euro Performance Auto Repair, Car Cruise Nights on Main Street is presented by Curb Appeal Car Club NJ and convenes in the NJ Transit parking lot at Main Street and Mountain Avenue from 6-9 p.m. each Thursday from May 16 through Oct. 3.

Classic cars of all decades are welcome, and there is no charge to show an auto or attend the event. Curb Appeal Car Club NJ awards trophies each week to the three cars judged to be most unique.

Car cruise nights may have started with U.S. teenagers in the 1940s, but they are now a global phenomenon with a fun, family-friendly atmosphere, says Lawrence McCullough, downtown manager for Bound Brook Revitalization Partnership, which coordinates the event.

Cruise night is also a chance for visitors to sample some of Bound Brook's many local eating establishments, such as our sponsor Westbrook Restaurant & Bar.

Bound Brook's Summer Fun Season includes the Bound Brook Criterium Bicycle Race (May 25), Memorial Day Parade (May 27), Bound Brook Farmers Market (June 22-Oct. 5), Movies in the Park (July 10-Aug. 28), Bound Brook Food Truck Festival (July 13) and RiverFest Art & Music Fair (Sept. 14).

For information on Bound Brook events see https://www.downtownboundbrook.com/events-calendar.





