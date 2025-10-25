 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

CINDERELLA at Axelrod Performing Arts Center Announces Full Cast

The production runs November 6 through 23.

By: Oct. 25, 2025
CINDERELLA at Axelrod Performing Arts Center Announces Full Cast Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Axelrod Performing Arts Center's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella opens at the Vogel Auditorium November 6, running through November 23, and the production has announced its full cast.

Leading the cast are Jillian Abaya (Off-Broadway: The Great Gatsby: The Immersive Show) as Ella, and Jared Goodwin (Off-Broadway: Fugitive Songs, Brighter Than The Sun, Ichabod) as Topher.

They are joined by Gail Bennett (Broadway: Anastasia), Sam Given (Broadway: The Inheritance), Amelia Fei (Broadway: How to Dance in Ohio), Livvie Hirshfield (Off-Broadway: Frankenstein), JT Snow, Patrick James Cogan (First National Tour: Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville), and Troy Valjean Rucker (Off-Broadway: Romeo & Bernadette).

Led by dance captain Melissa Cabey (National and International Tours: A Chorus Line) is an ensemble including Amy Chen, Michael Daly, Brantley Evans, Rafael Ferrera, Caroline Purdy, Hannah Truman, and Dax Valdes.

The show's music is by Richard Rogers, its lyrics and original book are by Oscar Hammerstein II, and its new book is by Douglas Carter Beane.

The productions creative team includes Todd LaBron Underwood (director/choreographer), Dan Sander-Wells (music director), Zoe Hurwitz (scenic designer), Jeanette Christensen (Costume Designer), Kate Wecker (sound designer), Joyce Belitsky (properties designer), and Jackie Robinson (production stage manager).



Regional Awards
Don't Miss a New Jersey News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Six
93 ratings

Six
The Book of Mormon
84 ratings

The Book of Mormon
Punch
24 ratings

Punch
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
79 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos