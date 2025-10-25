CINDERELLA at Axelrod Performing Arts Center Announces Full Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Axelrod Performing Arts Center's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella opens at the Vogel Auditorium November 6, running through November 23, and the production has announced its full cast.

Leading the cast are Jillian Abaya (Off-Broadway: The Great Gatsby: The Immersive Show) as Ella, and Jared Goodwin (Off-Broadway: Fugitive Songs, Brighter Than The Sun, Ichabod) as Topher.

They are joined by Gail Bennett (Broadway: Anastasia), Sam Given (Broadway: The Inheritance), Amelia Fei (Broadway: How to Dance in Ohio), Livvie Hirshfield (Off-Broadway: Frankenstein), JT Snow, Patrick James Cogan (First National Tour: Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville), and Troy Valjean Rucker (Off-Broadway: Romeo & Bernadette).

Led by dance captain Melissa Cabey (National and International Tours: A Chorus Line) is an ensemble including Amy Chen, Michael Daly, Brantley Evans, Rafael Ferrera, Caroline Purdy, Hannah Truman, and Dax Valdes.

The show's music is by Richard Rogers, its lyrics and original book are by Oscar Hammerstein II, and its new book is by Douglas Carter Beane.

The productions creative team includes Todd LaBron Underwood (director/choreographer), Dan Sander-Wells (music director), Zoe Hurwitz (scenic designer), Jeanette Christensen (Costume Designer), Kate Wecker (sound designer), Joyce Belitsky (properties designer), and Jackie Robinson (production stage manager).